As Ferrari looks to the future, its new CEO, Benedetto Vigna, appointed last year, is tasked with laying out a plan that takes the company into the future. That includes overseeing the launch of its first SUV, an electric vehicle, and so much more technological change. However, to achieve all of that, the CEO is shaking up who reports to him in Ferrari’s organizational and management chart.

“We want to push the boundaries further in all areas by harnessing technology in a unique Ferrari way,” said Vigna. “Our new organization will enhance our agility, essential to seizing the opportunities ahead of us in this fast-evolving environment.”

Vigna has appointed Gianmaria Fulgenzi, a Ferrari veteran who has been with the company since 2002, as Chief Product Development Officer, while Ernesto Lasalandra will serve as Chief Research & Development Officer. Lasalandra joins Ferrari from STMicroelectronics, the same company Vigna worked at before becoming Ferrari’s new CEO. Philippe Krief will serve as Lasalandra’s deputy.

Silvia Gabrielli will serve as the company’s Chief Digital & Data Officer, joining Ferrari in 2019 with previous experience working at Microsoft. Davide Abate will serve as Chief Technologies & Infrastructures Officer, who has worked at Ferrari since 2012. His new role will strengthen the “collaboration and alignment between development and manufacturing our cars,” Ferrari said in its press release.

Angelo Pesci is another STMicroelectronics alum joining Ferrari, who will become the Chief Purchasing & Quality Officer. Andrea Antichi, who has worked at Ferrari since 2006 and was previously the Head of Vehicle, will lead the company as Chief Manufacturing Officer.

Vigna, who spent 26 years at STMicroelectronics, took over the CEO’s role on September 1, with Ferrari touting his expertise in the tech sector as a vital reason for his hiring. With a new management team in place, it’ll be interesting to see how the company forges ahead in the changing auto industry.