Barrett-Jackson will auction the first retail production 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 at its Scottsdale sale on January 29 at 8:30 PM MT (3:30 AM GMT). All of the proceeds will benefit Operation Homefront – a charity for helping military families.

Judging by the sale of previous, important Corvettes at Barrett-Jackson, expect the first Z06 to fetch a seven-figure price. The final C7 'Vette brought $2.7 million at auction in 2019. The first C8 fetched $3 million in 2020.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

31 Photos

There's still no official info about how much the 2023 Z06 costs. The figure is allegedly around $90,000. One report puts the number at $87,000.

If you want to be among the first people to purchase a 2023 Z06, it's going to be a challenge. For example, one dealer posted online about having a waitlist for up to four years because of the number of folks on the waitlist and the allocations coming each month.

The new Z06 boasts the LT6 naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 with dual overhead camshafts and a flat-plane crankshaft. It produces 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters). The engine redlines at 8,600 rpm. The power runs through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The drivetrain gets the Z06 to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a factory estimated 2.6 seconds. The top speed might be around 200 mph (322 kph). It can allegedly cover the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds.

There's also the optional Z07 Performance Package that comes with the Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension. It's available with carbon-fiber wheels that shed 41 pounds (18.6 kilograms) of unsprung weight, and Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires wrap around them. These parts let the Z06 pull 1.22 g of lateral grip on a skidpad.

Production of the 2023 Z06 begins in the summer. Chevy isn't yet saying when potential buyers can actually place an order for one.