It's that time of the week for another Carwow drag race. This time around, it's two powerful crossovers that face off on the runway. It's Germany versus the US, with the Audi RS Q8 going head to head against the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. These heavyweights pack a lot of punch, with both showing up on the strip with healthy numbers.

The Audi RS Q8 wades into battle with a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8. It's good for 600 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. It tips the scales at 5,070 lbs (2,300 kg), but it's the lighter one of the duo. The RSQ8 is also the underdog in this match as it's down on power compared to the Jeep.

With that, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk should be ahead of the Audi in a straight line. The Jeep packs a 6.2-liter, supercharged V8 straight from the Hellcat. It punches out 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque. That means it has a 107 horsepower (79 kilowatts) and 55 pound-foot (75 Newton-meter) advantage over the RSQ8. But the equalizer here is weight as the Jeep needs to lug 5,363 lbs (2,432 kg) off the line.

The race is a quarter-mile (400 meters) dash to the line, and both cars posted impressive times. We won't spoil the video for you, but some things are worth mentioning. For starters, the gap was relatively close between the two. Also, the Jeep is rather pedestrian in standard mode compared to the Audi in a rolling drag race. The Carwow guys also did a braking test for good measure, and let's say there was a more clear-cut winner here.