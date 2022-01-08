Chevy's all-electric offensive in the US has gotten bolder this week with the arrival of the Silverado EV. The zero-emissions truck is set out to represent GM's foray into the electric vehicle market, particularly in the reigning truck segment.

In other parts of the world, Chevy's EV offering isn't as burly as the Silverado full-size truck. Meet, the Chevy Menlo EV, which gets a Mickey Kung Fu Edition for the Chinese market. The special edition model is part of GM's collaboration with Disney in the Asian country.

In fact, this isn't the first Mickey-themed Menlo EV for China. The first ones were the Menlo EV Mickey Magic Edition and Menlo EV Mickey Space Edition, both introduced last year.

The latest Menlo EV Mickey Kung Fu Edition is based on the Mickey Kung Fu saga where the world's most popular animated character practices Kung Fu. The Menlo EV gets decals to represent Mickey's journey, plus the wheel hub caps get a self-glowing cover with the Mickey icon. Inside, the Mickey theme continues with the trim colors partnered with the ambient lights on the dashboard and the doors.

The Chevy Menlo EV is only sold in China. Launched in 2019, the EV crossover (or sedan in the press releases before), is the Golden Bowtie's first fully-electric vehicle in China. It boasted a 255-mile (410-kilometer) range under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) conditions. However, the latest updates for the 2022 model year announced a new 61.1-kWh high-performance ternary lithium battery pack and upgraded motor system, allowing 322 mi (518 km) of range on a single charge.

The 2022 Menlo EV Mickey Kung Fu Edition gets the updated powertrain, with a price tag of 179,900 CNY or around $28,300 at the current exchange rates. Chinese buyers get to enjoy an exclusive gift box with every purchase, along with a concierge service and cool perks at Shanghai Disneyland.