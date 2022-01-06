We’re still baffled that Porsche is readying a refreshed Panamera so soon after updating the model for the 2021 model year. Over the last six months, our spy photographers have captured Porsche on several occasions out testing a lightly refreshed Panamera, and a new batch shows Porsche continuing its development into 2022.

The fresh photos don’t provide anything new beyond what we’ve already seen, which is little. The car continues to wear a new front bumper with changes made to the outside intakes. There’s also a new slim grille opening located above the license plate. It also appears as if the car will also feather vertical-oriented daytime running lights, which are located on the outside of the bumper.

Gallery: Porsche Panamera Facelift Spy Shots

15 Photos

Like previous spied Panameras, this one appears to cover its dashboard, too, suggesting Porsche is planning to give the model an updated cockpit. It’s unclear what changes Porsche will make, though such coverings often hide something. Maybe Porsche will borrow some ideas from the all-electric Taycan’s digital interfaces.

There are rumors that this could be a new Panamera Turbo GT to coincide with the Cayenne Turbo GT, but that’s speculation. If Porsche is updating the model, there’s a good chance it leaves the powertrains alone, and they carry over into the refreshed model with no changes. However, if this is the Turbo GT, the car would allegedly share its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with the Cayenne variant, which creates 631 horsepower (471 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (849 Newton-meters) of torque in the SUV. That’s a smidge more than the latest Panamera Turbo S.

We have no idea when Porsche could reveal the updated Panamera – if that’s what this is at all. The modest redesign and lack of camouflage make it appear the car is ready for production, but we haven’t heard a word from Porsche about an upcoming reveal.