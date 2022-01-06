The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV debuted a day ago, and you're already out of luck if you wanted the RST First Edition. General Motors CEO Mary Barra revealed on Bloomberg yesterday that reservations for the First Edition filled up – "sold out" – in just 12 minutes. A Chevy spokesperson confirmed Barra's remarks to Motor1 but wouldn't share how many reservations it has received for its electric pickup.

The reservation books opened less than an hour after the truck's official debut, and they're still open for both the WT and RST (non-First Edition) trims. The RST First Edition will be the only RST variant available for the 2024 model year; however, the entry-level WT trim will arrive on the market first. Sales for the cheapest model are expected to start in the spring of 2023, with RST First Edition sales following in the fall. The standard RST trim will arrive in summer 2024 for the 2025 model year.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

54 Photos

Cross-town competitor Ford racked up over 200,000 reservations for its all-electric F-150 Lightning before closing the reservation books in early December. Ford just days ago announced that it would increase yearly Lightning production to 150,000 – double of what Ford had originally planned to build. The Blue Oval began turning those reservations into actual orders starting today, so it'll be interesting to watch how many Ford can convert.

The RST First Edition won't be cheap for those who have reserved one. It's expected to start at $106,695, and that includes that destination charge. Chevy didn't specify the extent of the truck's options, but we expect Chevy ticked every possible box in creating the First Edition.

Chevy has now entered the electric truck market, which has more competitors than its traditional foes. The Rivian R1T is right around the corner, and Tesla has its Cybertruck, which has yet to materialize. We expect the truck wars to heat up as automakers transition to electric powertrains over the next few years.