For the first time in history, Toyota sold more vehicles than General Motors in the United States in 2021. With 2,332,262 vehicles delivered to customers, the Japanese company took the crown as the volume leader in the country, leaving GM second for the first time in 90 years. The situation was different on the second-hand market, though, where Toyota had just two models in the top 10 best-selling nameplates last year.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn the Ford F-150 was the country’s best-selling model on the used car market, according to data analyzed by iSeeCars. With a 3.6-percent share of the used car market, the Blue Oval’s truck led the charts, leaving behind the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (2.6-percent share) and Ram 1500 (2.4-percent share). As a side note, the Ram overtook the Silverado for the second place in the new car sales.

Unsurprisingly, four compact SUVs made it to the Top 10 list - the Nissan Rogue, Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, and Toyota RAV4. Three passenger cars round off the list, the Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, and Honda Accord, positioned fourth, sixth, and tenth, respectively.

Most popular used vehicles in the United States (2021) Rank Vehicle Share of used car sales 1 Ford F-150 3.6% 2 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.6% 3 Ram 1500 2.4% 4 Honda Civic 2.0% 5 Nissan Rogue 1.9% 6 Toyota Camry 1.9% 7 Chevrolet Equinox 1.9% 8 Ford Escape 1.7% 9 Toyota RAV4 1.7% 10 Honda Accord 1.6%

“While inventory constraints from the microchip shortage led to decreased sales volume for many popular vehicles compared to previous years, the most popular vehicles remained consistent when compared with 2020,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst, Karl Brauer, explains. “This is because automakers were able to prioritize the production of their most profitable vehicles over their slower sellers.”

With continuing disruptions in the supply chains and demand for new cars going high, we expect the used car market to keep its solid pace throughout 2022. Industry specialists forecast high prices for second-hand cars and trucks for at least another six to nine months.