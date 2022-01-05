Earlier this year, it looked like the venerable Ford F-Series was in sales trouble. The second quarter saw both Ram and Chevy trucks outsell those from Ford, though Ford maintained a slight lead for the year at the time. It’s now 2022, and we have end-of-year sales data from automakers that show the F-Series had nothing to worry about. It is still the country’s best-selling truck, and vehicle for 2021.

Ford moved 726,004 F-Series pickups last year, which blew Ram, Chevy, Nissan, and Toyota out of the water. However, 2021 wasn’t too pleasant for new car sales. The F-Series saw sales fall 7.8 percent compared to 2020. Ram came in second for truck sales with 569,388 pickups sold, increasing by one percent from 2020. The Silverado fell to third, selling 529,765 light-, medium-, and heavy-duty pickups. Chevy saw its truck sales drop 10.8 percent.

Toyota clutches four-place for truck sales with the Tundra. Toyota also suffered a sales drop with its truck, falling by nearly 25 percent and selling 81,959 trucks. There are rumors that Nissan will discontinue the Titan after its current generation, and all one has to do is look at the sales numbers to see why. Nissan sold just 27,406 Titan pickups, which saw an increase of 3.7 percent compared to 2020.

Model YTD 2021 Sales YTD 2020 Sales % Change Ford F-Series 726,004 787,422 - 7.8% Ram Trucks 569,388 563,676 +1% Chevrolet Silverado 529,765 594,094 - 10.8% Toyota Tundra 81,959 109,203 - 24.9% Nissan Titan 27,406 26,439 + 3.7%

This past year was challenging for automakers already dealing with the remnants of producing stoppages from the coronavirus pandemic before being hit with by the crippling chip shortage. Many automakers, including Ram, Chevy, and Ford, had to pause production due to parts shortages, likely leading to some losses. Automakers will likely have to navigate a perilous supply chain through 2022 and possibly into 2023.