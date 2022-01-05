This new spy video of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS catches the upcoming model's active aerodynamics in action while the car laps the Nürburgring at high speed. The engine sounds fantastic, too.

This 911 GT3 RS wears a body with lots of extra elements for aerodynamics and cooling. Most of them are underneath camouflage, though. The hood features a pair of massive vents. The lower fascia has scoops on the sides that are presumably for directing cool air to the brakes. There are also vents on top of the fenders and an outlet behind the wheel.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spy Shots

12 Photos

The rear portion of the roof has a narrow, matte black element on each side. It's not clear what these pieces are for. Their size and position don't appear for adjusting the car's aerodynamics. They might just be sensors for the vehicle's development.

A tall, swan-neck wing attaches to the rear deck. Watch closely when the car slows down for a corner because the piece changes its angle of attack to make more downforce. There are also strakes on the engine cover. A pair of circular exhausts are in the middle of the lower fascia.

There's an intriguing portion in the video when the GT3 RS is going through the Nürburgring Nordschleife's famous karussell corner. This turn has banking, and when the driver transitions back to the flat road, it upsets the car's suspension. The driver has to apply some steering correction to maintain control.

The new GT3 RS continues to use a 4.0-liter flat-six engine. The power is reportedly a bit more than the previous generation's 520 horsepower (383 kilowatts). It can allegedly rev to 9,500 rpm. Based on the speed of the shifts, this car likely has a dual-clutch gearbox.

Look for the new GT3 RS to debut in the early part of 2022. Deliveries should begin later in the year.