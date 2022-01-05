A sign of changing times, the Porsche Taycan has not only managed to outsell the Panamera in the United States, but it did by a ratio of 2 to 1. The electric sedan and wagon duo generated a total of 9,419 sales in 2021. The gasoline-fueled model also available in the same two body styles racked up 4,257 sales or 10 percent more than in 2020.

Sales of the Taycan more than doubled compared to the year before, up to the point the EV almost beat the 911. The two models traded places in previous quarters, but the rear-engined sports car ultimately came out ahead with 10,042 deliveries or 14 percent more than in 2020. As for the 718 lineup with the Boxster/Cayman and all their derivatives, 4,292 were sold last year (+25 percent), meaning the Taycan was more than twice as popular.

Needless to say, the SUVs remained the cash cow for Porsche Cars North America in 2021. The midsize Cayenne was purchased by 17,299 customers to grab the second spot in the sales chart. Once again, the smaller Macan was by far the #1, with no fewer than 24,716 units sold. In total, 70,025 vehicles were delivered in the last 12 months, allowing PCNA to set a new annual record. Demand was up by 22 percent compared to the year before and by 14 above the previous record-setting 2019.

EV share rose to 13.5 percent, and corroborated with the plug-in hybrids, 17 percent of all vehicles sold last year were electrified. With the arrival of the next-generation, electric-only Macan towards the end of next year or early 2023, the future is looking bright for Porsche. The current gas model will stick around for a while before being replaced altogether by the EV.

A larger, three-row SUV positioned above the Cayenne is rumored to hit the market in the second half of the decade with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and an all-new design.