Some high-level changes are happening at Volvo, and by that, we mean changes at the highest level. Current Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson will exit his role effective March 21, making way for new CEO Jim Rowan to take the reins.

Samuelsson has held the position since 2012, two years after officially joining the company. In a press release on the transition, Samuelsson's departure coincides with his contract ending. He will leave the Volvo board entirely, though he will remain as the Chairperson for Polestar for at least a little while longer. The spinoff company will list on the Nasdaq stock market later this year, and he will stick around for that milestone.

Volvo's press release emphasizes knowledge of technology, software, digital, and consumer products as metrics for finding a new CEO. Jim Rowan seems to fit that bill with a background in the community and technology fields as the current CEO of Ember Technologies. Previous roles include a stint as CEO of Dyson Group and COO of BlackBerry.

"I am delighted to join Volvo Cars at such an exciting time for the company and at such a transformational time for both the industry and consumers," said Rowan. "The strong track record of Volvo Cars across innovation, safety and quality, coupled with world-class talent and inspiring sustainability and technology capabilities, places it in the driver's seat for the road ahead."

"I am pleased to welcome Jim to his new role to continue the great journey Volvo Cars is on," commented Samuelsson. "I would also like to extend my thanks to all Volvo Cars employees for the incredible progress we have made together in the past 10 years – for not only making Volvo one of the fastest growing and most trusted premium automotive brands, but for always innovating and leading with purpose. I wish you all the best for the exciting years to come."