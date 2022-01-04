The current-generation (992) Porsche 911 entered production in 2019, which means the automaker is ready to give the two-door its mid-cycle makeover. Our spy photographers caught a 911 Turbo out testing last month, and a new batch of photos have captured the car out cold-weather testing in the snow once again.

The new photos show that the model will receive a new front bumper, though we expect it to receive other design changes. The horizontal active aero slats have been replaced with vertical-oriented ones, transforming the front's look. The intakes appear larger, too, with Porsche also redesigning the central opening that houses the car's radar sensor. The test vehicle also wears strange, protruding lamps on the outsides of the bumper that appear to be hiding some design element underneath.

The rear doesn't look radically different, although there are changes at the back. The single, rear-spanning taillight bar on the current car has now been split into quarters, making it appear as it runs across the entirety of the rear. Nothing else stands out as different at the back. Previous spy shots caught a glimpse of the car's interior, which had the instrument cluster covered. The updated 911 will likely receive a digital dash, but don't expect any other big changes. We didn't spot any in the spy shots.

We don't expect the refreshed 911 to arrive until sometime in 2023, with Porsche likely pulling off the covers sometime later this year. We will have to wait until then to learn if Porsche will update the powertrains, though we aren't predicting significant changes. Porsche could tweak them to find a few more horses, but it wouldn't be earth-shattering. We will likely see the updated design debut first on the Carrera before it proliferates throughout the 911 lineup with trim-specific touches, including the Turbo.