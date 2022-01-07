Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This Aston Martin Vantage boasts a V12 under the hood, and the British brand might call this meaner model the RS. The tweaked design includes wider fender flares at the back and center-exit exhausts.

After the recent debut of the concept, here's a chance to see the BMW XM in the real world. Even with the camouflage wrap on this one, the styling clearly isn't changing much as the crossover makes the transition into a production vehicle.

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo is the more performance-focused version of the Italian brand's smaller crossover. These spy shots offer a great look at the interior with red leather and bolstered seats. You can also see the big paddles behind the steering wheel.

The 992-generation of the Porsche 911 has a refresh on the way. These shots show off some of the design tweaks for the Turbo model. The changes include a front bumper with vertical aero slats. The opening in the center appears to be larger. Those lamps on the front corners are likely for Arctic testing where there isn't much daylight this time of year.

The refreshed Porsche Panamera wears a revised front bumper with tweaks to the intakes and a new slim opening above the license plate.

The refreshed Rolls-Royce Phantom in light camouflage hits the road in these spy shots. The engineers put a wrap over the grille and black tape over the RR badges on the wheels. The luxury brand generally keeps its vehicles conservatively styled, so don't expect any major changes.

The Aero B will be the first electric sedan for the Volkswagen brand. This one wears deceptive camouflage that makes it appear to have a traditional grille and fake exhausts at the back. This is at least a good look at the general proportions of the design.

