Mazda releases details for the 2022 CX-30. Standard all-wheel drivetrain headlines the updates for the new model year. This isn't a surprise as Mazda already announced that i-Activ AWD will be standard on all Mazda crossovers.

Removing the front-wheel-drive option on the 2022 Mazda CX-30 naturally increases the crossover's base price. However, comparing the 2022 CX-30 S, S Select, and S Preferred AWD models versus similarly equipped 2021 counterparts reveals a price decline of up to $1,250.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Mazda CX-30 shop now

Sans destination charges, the base 2022 CX-30 S has an MSRP of $22,200 – a huge price drop versus the $23,450 price tag of the 2021 model with the AWD option. The story's the same with S Select ($24,600) and S Preferred ($27,650) variants, letting AWD crossover shoppers save $850 and $200 versus last year, respectively.

However, going for the top-spec naturally aspirated 2022 CX-30 S Premium trim records a $400 price bump to $30,500 when compared to a similarly specced outgoing model.

Gallery: 2022 Mazda CX-30

5 Photos

Turbocharged CX-30 models, which come standard with i-Activ AWD last year, do receive a price bump of up to $350. The 2022 CX-30 Turbo is priced at $30,200, Turbo Premium at $32,800, and Turbo Premium Plus at $34,400.

Joining the 2022 Mazda CX-30 range is the Carbon Edition, priced at $28,290. Introduced on the Mazda3, the CX-30 Carbon Edition is based on the S Preferred variant. It exclusively comes in Polymetal Gray exterior paint, accented by black 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and gloss black heated door mirrors. The cabin gets red leather seats and interior trims.

Of note, the new Platinum Quartz Metallic paint option is now available on all but the base S and Carbon Edition trims. We also discovered that Mazda now considers Polymetal Gray paint as a premium paint option for an additional $395. It joins the ranks of Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, and Snowflake White Pearl Mica as paid paint choices for this year.

The 2022 Mazda CX-30 models will start arriving in dealerships in early February.