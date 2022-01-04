Alpha Motors has renderings of yet another EV that it intends eventually to offer. This time, it's the Saga Estate that adapts the brand's planned sedan into a station wagon.

The Saga Estate takes the standard model and extends the roof. There's still plenty of style, though, because Alpha uses an arching top and steeply angled hatchback. The result is an attractive, vaguely retro wagon. In the renderings, a roof rack holds a surfboard. The images below show the wagon and Saga sedan side by side.

Alpha Motors Saga Estate Alpha Motors Saga

The Saga Estate's powertrain would consist of electric motors powering the front and rear axle. An 85-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery would provide an estimated range of 300 miles (482.8 kilometers). The system would run at 450 volts and could recoup 80 percent of the charge in one hour on DC power. Alpha estimates the wagon could hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 6.3 seconds.

Alpha Motors estimates the Saga Estate would have a total cargo volume in its frunk and rear section of 35 cubic feet (991.1 liters), versus 20 cubic feet (566.3 liters) for the regular model. The rest of the interior carries over with a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. The HVAC controls are old-school knobs.

Gallery: Alpha Motor Saga Estate

7 Photos

The automaker intends to offer an optional package that would make the Saga Estate more rugged. It would increase the ride height and add front and rear bumper reinforcements.

Dimension Saga Estate Saga Length 191 inches 185 inches Width 78 inches 75 inches Height 57 inches 57 inches Weight 4,520 pounds 4,200 pounds Cargo Space 35 cubic feet 20 cubic feet

Alpha doesn't say when the Saga Estate goes into production. The company is accepting reservations for the model now. It estimates prices to be between $45,000 to $55,000

The first production model from Alpha Motors will be the Wolf pickup. The company plans to launch it in the fourth quarter of 2023. Pricing should be between $36,000 to $46,000.