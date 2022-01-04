You’ve probably seen hundreds of drag races on the pages of Motor1.com (we have more than 500 of them here, actually). A good portion of these articles had either the BMW M5 or the Audi RS6 Avant as their main characters. Today, we are glad to show you these two performance beasts race against each other on a drag strip.

Sure, this is by far not the first M5-versus-RS6 drag, but it’s a fresh new look at the two of the fastest production mainstream vehicles on the planet. The video at the top of this page comes courtesy of the CAR channel on YouTube and shows us the two cars in South African specification. That doesn’t change much compared to what we get in the United States, though.

The RS6 Avant has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood, good for 591 horsepower (435 kilowatts) at 6,000 rpm and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque at 2,050 rpm. The power is channeled to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. In the US, the 2022 RS6 Avant starts at $116,500.

Against it, the M5 - seen here in Competition form - puts to use its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 617 hp (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The power reaches all four wheels thanks to an electronically-controlled xDrive AWD system and an eight-speed M Sport automatic gearbox. For the 2022 model year, the M5 Competition starts at $111,100 in the United States.

Now that all the numbers are on the table - which car do you think will win this drag race? Is it even going to be a close race? Quattro or xDrive? All the answers are in the video above and all we can say is that the clip is worth spending 2:38 minutes of your life to see two of the fastest cars on the Earth in action. Enjoy!