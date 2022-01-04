With a starting price of $72,900 for the 2021 model year, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is not exactly cheap. Not many can afford to spend a small fortune on a car that will likely be driven just a few days a month. Finally, there’s a way more affordable option - a bargain, if you want - that allows you to enter the Shelby GT500 world.

What you see in the gallery below is a Shelby GT Lego kit which costs just $49.90. And the best part is you can have it right away - you don’t have to wait for any chips to be produced and delivered, because this is a purely mechanical toy. It looks almost as good as the original and has 544 Lego pieces in the box.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 by Lego

5 Photos

With a size of 10.5 inches (27 centimeters) long and 4.5 in (12 cm) wide, this Shelby GT500 is ideal for any drag racing fan aged nine or older. The scale model may not be as powerful as the real car, but it probably launches nearly as quickly thanks to its two pull-back motors. Even more interestingly, there’s an augmented reality function with the Lego app that puts the car on a virtual racetrack.

As a part of the Lego Technik portfolio, this Shelby GT500 is a great way of introducing youngsters to the world of engineering. You can either assemble it as a playable toy with a little crank at the back, or as a display piece. All you have to do is simply add the rear cover to complete the sleek looks.

With prices of used Mustang Shelby GT500s expected to go high in the coming years, this Lego kit could be the cheapest way to get your hands on the fastest production Mustang in history. And if you are a fan of lightweight sports cars, this one will surely answer your needs with a weight of just 3 pounds (1.3 kilograms).