The Dodge Durango has been around for more than a decade now but the automaker is not ready to retire it just yet. The SUV is entering the 2022 model year with an available R/T Plus trim, which will set you back at least $53,820, which includes the additional $1,595 destination charge. That’s surely not what we would call affordable, but let’s take a look at the full pricing information.

The figure above is for the rear-wheel-drive models, while the optional AWD system adds a further $2,600, meaning the base 2022 Durango R/T Plus AWD costs $56,420 with destination charge included. You can now build your own 2022 Durango on the company’s Build & Price online configurator (check the first source link below), where the R/T Plus has also been added recently.

The standard equipment of the Plus package for the 2022 model year includes a sunroof, a 19-speaker 825-watt Harman Kardon audio system, an upgraded instrument panel, a suede headliner, and Nappa leather seats. On the safety side, the model also comes packed from the factory with Blind-Spot Detection, Forward-Collision Warning-Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Function, Advanced Brake Assist, and Lane Departure Warning-Plus.

There are several optional features, as MoparInsider reports. These include a rear-seat DVD entertainment kit ($1,995), exterior stripes by Mopar ($1,195), a blacktop appearance package ($1,395), red Brembo brakes with SRT Performance pads ($395), forged carbon fiber interior accents ($995), and others. The sporty SUV is available in four exterior colors, DB Black, White Knuckle, Octane Red, and Destroyer Gray.

Under the hood of the 2022 Durango R/T Plus is a 5.7-liter HEMI V8, good for 360 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 390 pound-feet (529 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox from ZF.

Note: 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat pictured in the gallery.