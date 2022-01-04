Because of the hierarchy instated by the Volkswagen Group, the Audi RS Q8 will forever be in the shadow of the Lamborghini Urus. That doesn't take away from the fact Ingolstadt's SUV is one of the best all-rounders money can buy for roughly half the money the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese want for their modern-day LM002.

Even for a person such as myself who is not into SUVs at all and would rather get an RS6 Avant, the RS Q8 looks great and goes like stink while you're being cocooned in the typical luxury attire from the Four Rings. Our friend Auditography spent some time with Audi's flagship SUV finished in a striking Java Green paint on a trip to the wonderful scenery provided by the Alps.

Gallery: Audi RS Q8 climbs the Alps

7 Photos

The photo shoot in Kaunertal, Austria also included recording a video with the Audi RS Q8 while it was reaching nearly 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) above sea level. Even if the vehicle is not your cup of the idea, there's no denying everything around it is worth your time. If you're here for the Hulk-spec SUV, there's an acceleration test at the end of the video when the speedy luxobarge hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in only three and a half seconds.

Being a car provided by Audi Germany, it means the RS Q8 was built for the European market, which explains why the exhaust soundtrack is quite muted for a big V8. The 4.0-liter, twin-turbo powertrain is fitted with a gasoline particulate filter to comply with increasingly stricter emissions regulations in the European Union. The soft limiter while the vehicle is idling also doesn't do the engine any justice.

Despite these drawbacks of the version sold on the Old Continent, one would argue Audi has found a way to make even the anti-SUV crowd appreciate the body style.