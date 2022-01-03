For those unaware, a very sudden and extremely vicious wildfire struck eastern Colorado on December 30. Called the Marshall Fire, it only lasted one day but it was fueled by abnormally dry conditions and driven by hurricane-force winds, ultimately spreading to over 6,000 acres. As a result, over 1,000 homes and businesses northwest of Denver were destroyed. Two people remain missing.

The true extent of the damage is still being quantified, but among the ashes is one extremely rare vehicle called a Ford Shogun. What is a Shogun you ask? In a moment of sheer insanity back in 1990, a company in California took seven humble Ford Festiva hatchbacks and stuffed the 220-horsepower DOHC V6 engine from the Taurus SHO in the back seat. For those across the pond, imagine a Renault 5 Turbo with a bit more power.

The Shogun used the Taurus SHO's Mazda-sourced five-speed manual transmission, and with it situated behind the driver, it turned the rear wheels. A wild body kit made accommodations for wide tires, and even with the SHO V6 engine being bone stock, the Shogun could hit 60 mph in under five seconds. Mind you, this was in 1990 when a Corvette couldn't do that, never mind a lowly Festiva. It was a wild idea that never really caught on, as only seven of these special cars were built. If you have seen one, it's probably the silver Shogun owned by Jay Leno.

Our friend and SHO expert Zach Wright (aka The Blue Turd) shared news of the Shogun's fate on Facebook. The car was well-known by enthusiasts in the Denver area, with Wright and a few commenters on his post sharing pictures of the Shogun in its glory. According to Denver 7 News, the car was being stored in a garage by a neighbor of the owner when the firestorm came in. The neighbor was safely evacuated by firefighters, but the car was obviously a total loss.

As sad as it is, homes can be rebuilt and cars can be replaced. Our thoughts are with those going into 2022 having just lost everything, and the two people still missing from this tragedy.