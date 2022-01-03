Early indications suggest the Ford Maverick is an in-demand vehicle. That could be why prices for some options and trim levels are going up. The increases aren't significant, but if you want a Maverick with more features, expect to pay a bit more unless you already have an order in the system.

Shortly before Christmas, a dealer communication went out listing an $80 increase for the Maverick XLT, and a $370 increase on Lariat trims. Additionally, certain options and packages are slated for an increase, with the largest being a $455 bump on the 54P Lariat Luxury Package. Other notable price increases include $200 for a power moonroof, $155 (each) for the 54L and 54B XLT Luxury Packages, and $110 for Ford's CoPilot 360TM, among others. However, the entry-level Maverick remains steady at $19,955 for an XL hybrid, before the $1,495 destination charge of course.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick: First Drive

63 Photos

A Ford spokesperson confirmed the increases, stating that it equates to an average vehicle price increase of $250. The increases went into effect on December 27th, and anyone who already placed an order for either a hybrid or EcoBoost Maverick is price-protected at original levels. It was also mentioned that this average increase "is in line with the rest of the Ford Showroom."

The Ford Maverick debuted in June 2021, promising efficiency and capability in a compact pickup truck. On the efficiency front, the front-wheel-drive Maverick Hybrid earned a 42-MPG city rating from the EPA with a 37-MPG combined rating, seemingly reinforced by a Maverick owner that allegedly traveled over 600 miles on one tank of fuel. As for capability, the Maverick's bed and tailgate design allow for 8-foot-long loads despite the 4.5-foot bed length.

In August, Ford reported 100,000 reservations for the new Maverick. Reservations aren't sales, but if the compact truck follows the same trend as the insanely popular Ford Bronco, a majority of those reservations could follow through on a purchase.