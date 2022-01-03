The auto industry is shifting toward all-electric vehicles, though the demise of the gasoline engine is still years away. Bridging that gap at BMW will be models like the XM, a new plug-in hybrid SUV that will serve as a halo vehicle for the brand. It debuted in November as a concept, with new spy shots revealing a design that won’t change much for production. The new batch of spy pics provides us with our best look yet at the beastly model.

BMW has removed some of the test vehicle’s cladding from underneath the camouflage, which reveals more of the model’s design details. We can spot a bit of the front bumper’s styling, which looks less angular than the concept’s. However, we don’t expect radical differences as BMW has already confirmed that the production XM will retain more than 90 percent of the concept’s design. What you have seen is what you’ll be getting.

Gallery: New BMW XM Spy Photos

21 Photos

Rumors suggest that BMW will offer the XM with three different power stages, with the most-powerful variant pairing a twin-turbocharged V8 with plug-in hybrid technology. The electrified powertrain delivered 750 horsepower (551 kilowatts) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque in the concept, and it appears that’s how much the production version will also make. It will become the brand’s most powerful production car ever. The concept also offered up to 30 miles (48 kilometers) of all-electric range.

BMW hasn’t provided any details on when we could see the XM truly transition from concept to production. We expect a debut this summer before the SUV goes into production later this year for 2023. The BMW XM will serve as a flagship for the brand, combining high performance and luxury into a useful package. It should also have a flagship’s price tag, with the model’s starting price likely cresting the $150,000 mark.