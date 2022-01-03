Mercedes-Benz started the teasing game for the EQXX concept back in July last year but it was November 2021 when we learned the debut date of that vehicle. The big day has finally come and the Daimler-owned company will reveal the prototype in full today, January 3. The EQXX won’t be just a wild concept but a vehicle that previews a future production model.

The German automaker’s main mission with the EQXX is to build an ultra-efficient vehicle that can go 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) on a single charge of its batteries. The electric machine won’t achieve that by simply using a massive battery pack, though, and will instead benefit from different technologies and gimmicks to reduce energy consumption.

From what we’ve seen so far, the study will take the shape of a sedan-like four-door with an aerodynamic shape and a muscular side profile. From the front, in our eyes, it looks a little like a bigger version of the rare Volkswagen XL1, though that’s just an observation based on the shadowy teaser images we’ve seen so far. The rear end is still a mystery for now.

As mentioned, Mercedes wants to achieve an impressive energy consumption with its latest concept, which basically means the exterior design follows the form-follows-function philosophy. The EQXX will feature movable body parts and retractable diffusers, including a piece at the rear that extends downwards and rearwards. Ultimately, the "software-defined research prototype" should become the most efficient vehicle Mercedes has ever built with a consumption of 10 kWh per 62 miles (100 kilometers).

Join us today at 12:00 AM EST / 09:00 AM PST and watch the debut of the EQXX live on this page. We will have all the information and photos with the concept right after the vehicle's official premiere.