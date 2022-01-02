There were several ways people and companies celebrated their New Year. Most with festivities and fireworks displays, while some individuals do so by whipping out resolutions or promises to live by for the rest of the year.

Koenigsegg chose to celebrate the New Year with a bang – a teaser of a presumably new hypercar. Posted on its social media, the Swedish automaker included a resolution with the teaser that says "Dear 2022, here's our New Year's resolution - More ultimate performance through clever engineering and optimal design. Here we go!"

The teaser shows a shadowy figure of a Koenigsegg. We tried to alter the image via Adobe Photoshop in an attempt to reveal any concealed details but to no avail.

But from what we're seeing, the angled design of the taillights resembles that of the 2006 CCX's, the first Koenigsegg to have used an in-house developed engine. The subtle rear diffuser is a callback to the Agera. The front splitter is reminiscent of the 2004 CCR. The entire design execution goes in line with the typical Koenigsegg style theme – teardrop cabin shape, wrap-around windshield, and smooth lines.

That said, what could this upcoming Koenigsegg be? Your guess is just as good as ours right now. But if we're to speculate, let's remember that 2022 is the 20th anniversary of the first delivery of the CC8S, Koenigsegg's first production supercar. The new hypercar could pay homage to that milestone, though we implore you to take this with a dash of salt.

In any case, we'll be hearing more from the Swedish marque in the months to come. By then, we'll learn more about this upcoming model – hopefully something that will whet the appetite of internal combustion engine hopefuls out there.