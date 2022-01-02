Mansory has been known to make polarizing builds of luxury vehicles. Some are so wild that we sometimes find it challenging to appreciate what the German aftermarket firm is trying to achieve. From out-of-this-world body kits to color combinations that go beyond typical creativity, Mansory always has something up its sleeve for its fans and haters alike.

But just when we thought we've seen it all, Mansory surprises us once more with one wild creation to welcome the new year. Ladies and gents, meet the Mercedes-AMG G63 P900 Limited Edition 50th U.A.E. by Mansory.

As its name suggests, it's a limited edition tune of the Mercedes-AMG G63 made specifically for the United Arab of Emirates (UAE). By the decree of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE is celebrating 2021 as The Year of the 50th. It commemorates the nation's founding in 1971, with festivities happening from April 6, 2021, to March 31, 2022. This is the second Mansory model to celebrate the occasion; the first one being the Rolls-Royce Cullinan UAE Edition.

Seen on the outside, the Mansory AMG G63 P900 Limited Edition 50th U.A.E. carries two-tone paint color of purple on the front and black on the rear half. In combination with the body kits, the execution's just too wild even for a Mansory, but wait until you see the cabin.

In what seems to be a tribute to a popular NBA team, the interior of the AMG G63 P900 Limited Edition 50th U.A.E. is dressed in a two-tone theme as well. The upholstery comes in yellow and purple, with the seats donned in unmatched color. There are several UAE logos found inside as well, marking this special edition build.

Mansory didn't mention the price for this build but knowing the company, it won't be cheap. That's just expected as this is exclusive to the UAE, a nation known for its wealthy citizens who love extravagance.