In the history of production cars, nothing is built for the drag strip quite like the Dodge Demon. While many supercar manufacturers build cars to eat F1 circuits, Dodge was creating a monster to take of the quarter-mile for drag racing enthusiasts. The Dodge Demon was a record-breaking car upon its release and included innovative features that were never seen in a production car before. On paper the Dodge Demon sounds unbeatable, but what happens when it lines up on the drag strip next to a modified superbike?

Upon its release, the Dodge Demon featured the most powerful V8 engine ever put into a production car. On its 100 Octane setting, the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 put out a ridiculous 840 horsepower (626 Kilowatts) and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Newton Meters) of torque. This pinnacle of American muscle was mated to a reinforced 8-speed automatic transmission built for drag racing performance. This unique transmission also features a transbrake system that holds the Demon stationary while it builds up hydraulic pressure for a stronger launch.

The Dodge Demon’s tricks don’t end with the transmission. To keep intake temperatures low, the Demon can use its air-conditioning system to cool its 2.7-liter supercharger for better back-to-back run performance. To put this power to the ground, the Dodge Demon ships with a unique drag radial built specifically for the Demon by Nitto Tire. Dodge even ships Demon customers a set of skinny front tires to further improve drag strip performance.

As for the competition, the Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most impressive superbikes ever built. The 1,340cc inline-4 in the Hayabusa produces 200 horsepower (147 Kilowatts), which makes it one of the most powerful bikes in production. Much like the Dodge Demon, the Suzuki Hayabusa is a legend in its own right, which is why this drag race is so exciting.