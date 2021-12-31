Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.

The drone video was uploaded by YouTube's svrweather. It's a sad sight, and the bevy of angles showcased in the short footage shows us the extent of damages caused by the tornado. There wasn't an exact count of the Corvette units affected, but Corvette Blogger reports that 115 to 122 units are to be destroyed after sustaining heavy damages.

Apart from the cars, the Corvette factory was hit by a fire caused by the tornado, which destroyed the building's roof as well as one of the employee entrances. Thankfully, all the workers managed to get out safely, though we couldn't say the same for the factory.

The latter part of the video shows some repairs currently underway for the Bowling Green. It looks like the automaker has started remedying the roofs, with clean-up and repairs expected to continue through 2022.

That said, expect Corvette production to be pushed further. GM has already paused the production, though the company has yet to officially announce how the storm affected the schedule. The Corvette has been in and out of the top spot of America's fastest-selling cars list this year. The mid-engine coupe's sales have grown in the first nine months of 2021 by 95.8 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

The unprecedented barrage of tornadoes happened on December 10, 2021. Hitting six different states, the tornadoes left more than 90 deaths and billions of dollars of property damages. This will definitely go down in history as one of the deadliest weather events to strike the United States.