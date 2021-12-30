BMW and Mercedes-Benz join a growing list of high-profile companies choosing to alter plans for the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Neither company will have an in-person presence at the show due to concerns regarding the rapid spike of COVID-19 cases, spurred by the Omicron variant currently sweeping the United States.

BMW was expected to show off a concept for color-changing body panels, as well as a high-tech in-vehicle theater system. The iX M60 was also rumored to appear at the show. BMW will instead hold digital events in lieu of appearing at the show.

BMW released an official statement on its decision:

For many years, the BMW Group has been presenting innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Due to the pandemic situation, the BMW Group will move all planned media activities at CES to a fully digital program livestreamed from Germany.

Mercedes-Benz has also reportedly stepped away from CES, according to Cnet. Motor1.com has contacted Mercedes-Benz for confirmation on the decision and any updates on CES-related activities that might switch to an all-digital format. We already know the automaker will reveal its Vision EQXX Concept on January 3.

The German brands join General Motors in the automotive realm of CES cancelations. The new Chevrolet Silverado EV was slated to debut at the event; the debut will still happen though it will be an online event. As for other automakers, Hyundai is still on the docket for an in-person display at the show, featuring its curious small-use mobility platform among other things. Chrysler will also attend, debuting its Airflow electric crossover concept.

CES 2022 is slated to run January 5 - 8 in Las Vegas. Attendees at the show must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask at all times when inside. On-site testing will also be available.