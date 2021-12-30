If you're feeling nostalgic or just curious about the capabilities of older performance cars, here's a great video to watch. The guys from TFLclassics bought a 1987 Porsche 944 Turbo and an '87 BMW M535i.

The M535i packed many of the pieces from the M5, except for its engine. Instead, it shared the 3.4-liter M30 inline-six with the standard 535i. In the US, this mill made 182 horsepower (136 kilowatts). This specific car came from Japan, but the powerplant had the same output there. Europeans got a variant with higher compression offering 215 hp (160 kW).

The 944 Turbo goes by the internal Porsche designation of 951. It featured a turbocharged version of the regular car's 2.5-liter four-cylinder. This setup made 217 hp (162 kW). TFLclassics bought this one in Canada.

The testing includes lapping a small track. The M535i seems easier to take around the course because it doesn't tend to oversteer as much. In comparison, the 944 Turbo is easy to make the tail hang out. Although, the vehicle still looks controllable.

According to the owner's manual, the 944 Turbo can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 6.1 seconds. However, this one is now about 35 years old, has over 100,000 miles on the odometer, and is about a mile above sea level. This one needs 8.69 seconds to reach that speed.

The high altitude has an even greater effect on the M535i. It can barely reach 60 mph on the short track but finally hits that speed in 11.02 seconds.

While these acceleration runs are fairly slow by the standards of modern performance cars, both of these vehicles look like lots of fun. As we note in our annual Festivus airing of grievances, it can be more exciting to drive a slower car on public roads because you can push things while maintaining safe speeds.