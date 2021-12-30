The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black and Bright Collection is a new special edition of the luxury crossover that takes inspiration from the look of Moscow at night. Given this influence, it makes sense that the five vehicles are exclusively available in Russia.

These special Cullinans use the Black Badge version of the crossover as a starting point, hence the "Black" portion of the edition's name. The "Bright" part comes from their colors: Turchese Blue, Orange Metallic, Twilight Purple, Forge Yellow, and Magma Red.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black And Bright Collection

10 Photos

The images provide a glimpse inside the cabin of a couple of the Cullinans. One has a bright blue interior with black trim, and another vehicle is vibrant orange on the inside.

All of these special editions have a passenger side of the dashboard that has strips of exposed carbon fiber with body-color stripes between them. Rolls says this element takes 21 days to create for each vehicle.

There's also the Rolls-Royce Starlight Headliner, and the color of the lights matches the exterior of each Cullinan. The door sills have a plaque with the message "Black and Bright. Created specially for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow."

Compared to the standard model, the Cullinan Black Badge has black chrome trim on the exterior and a darkened Spirit of Ecstasy badge. It has an upgraded 6.8-liter V12 that makes 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, versus 563 hp (420 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) from the standard model.

The Cullinan Black Badge starts at $382,000, instead of $325,000 for the regular version. Rolls-Royce is not disclosing pricing for the Black and Bright Collection, but it's likely more than the model's base price.

If you want one of these five Cullinans, they are exclusively available from the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow showroom at the Ukraina Hotel.