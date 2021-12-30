Polestar has confirmed that the EV crossover to slot below the Polestar 3 would be called the Polestar 4. The confirmation came from CEO Thomas Ingenlath speaking to UK's Car Magazine, even revealing additional info about pricing and other details.

This isn't a surprise, though. Polestar has already confirmed the would-be US-built Polestar 3 electric performance SUV back in June, while the Polestar 5 was also teased last month as a sleek electric grand tourer. That said, the 4 logically fills in the gap to complete the lineup.

The Polestar 3 (Teaser) Polestar 3 (left), Polestar 4 (center), and Polestar 5 (right)

Ingenlath has been quoted by the magazine saying that the Polestar 4 will slot below the 3 in terms of pricing and size. He said that interior size wouldn't be compromised, but the upcoming crossover "is slightly more ground-hugging, a bit more of the coupe-type roofline."

As for pricing, the Polestar 3 is said to compete in the €75,000 segment or around $85,117 with the current exchange rates. The Polestar 4 is will be rivaling in the €55,000 (around $62,419) sector, targeting the likes of the upcoming Porsche Macan EV and other luxury compact SUVs. This isn't the first time that Ingenlath goes on record to say that Polestar is competing with Porsche.

Ingenlath added that Polestar SUVs will be aerodynamic, claiming that the days of boxy off-roaders are over. The Polestar Precept concept should serve as a preview of that. However, each upcoming Polestar model will have 'different shapes and silhouettes, different interiors... and with Polestar drivetrains, which make them very, very powerful,' said the German honcho.

Information is scarce about the upcoming Polestar 3, though we're expecting a launch in 2022 if there won't be any timeline adjustment. The Polestar 4 is expected to arrive after that, with production at Geely's Hangzhou Bay factory in China to begin before the end of 2023.

Polestar's global expansion is already underway, with a target to sell on 30 international markets by the end of 2022.