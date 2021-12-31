Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Here's the refreshed BMW 8 Series Convertible. The camouflage hides a lot of the changes. The headlights seem slimmer, though. There are also tweaked taillights and a revised lower fascia at the back. We are expecting a debut in early- or mid-2022.

While we've seen a lot of spy shots of the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class testing, these photos caught the best view yet inside the upcoming crossover's cabin.

There is a digital instrument cluster that includes a duplicate of the navigation display. There's also a big, portrait-orientation infotainment screen that has an angled position on the center stack.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the luxury brand's forthcoming entry into the electric vehicle segment. While there are design similarities this model has nothing to do with the Rolls Wraith. The EV is supposed to launch in late 2023.

The camouflage on this one provides a good look at the general styling. Looking closely, you can see the split headlights.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz finally revives the classic shape of the Type 2 Transporter van. This one has decals over the headlights and taillights to make them look bigger.

We won't have to wait too long to see the production-spec ID. Buzz because it will debut in Europe in 2022. Americans will have to wait to get the electric van until 2023.

