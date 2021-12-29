The 2022 World Rally Championship season will be the inaugural year of competition for the new Rally1 class of cars. For the first time, the regulations mandate that the machines have a 134-horsepower (100-kilowatt) hybrid unit that attaches to a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. This video parodies the upcoming competition vehicle by showing off a hilariously fake Toyota Yaris WRC.

This fake Yaris WRC has all sorts of funny, homemade pieces. Rather than a light bar, an array of pie tins are on the nose. The intakes along the side are plastic bottles, and there's an electric shock warning placard on the hatchback. Instead of proper rally wheels, this one has painted hub caps. Inside, there are a bunch of car batteries with high-voltage stickers on them.

While the car might be a joke, the driver has some impressive skills. He chucks the Yaris into big slides to get around the corners. This guy clearly has some experience rallying.

The suspension setup on this Yaris makes the video especially fun to watch. The car bounces all over the place and jumps in spots that it doesn't look like the machine should go airborne.

About halfway through the video, a behind-the-scenes section shows the process of building this Yaris. It started with a crashed Yaris donor vehicle after a jump caused the airbags to deploy, some of the windows to break, and a coolant leak. The builders used little pieces of tape to create the camouflage pattern.

In addition to the Yaris, the factory entries in the first season of WRC's hybrid era are the Ford Puma and Hyundai i20. One of the Ford drivers predicts that the new machines are even quicker than the current ones. The 2022 championship kicks off on January 20 with the Monte Carlo Rally.