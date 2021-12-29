The Japanese tuner Blitz has a customized version of the Toyota GR86 that the company is using to preview the parts that it plans to offer for the new sports coupe.

Blitz has a complete body kit for the GR86. The pieces include a new front bumper and splitter that have a smoother appearance than the stock vehicle. Wider fenders and a set of side sills add style to the coupe's flanks, The back also has a different bumper with small outlets behind the wheels. A big, carbon fiber wing attaches to the rear deck.

The Enkei Racing Revolution RS05RR wheels have a multi-spoke design and measure 18 inches in diameter. Dunlop Direzza ZⅢ tires wrap around them.

Inside, Blitz adds a trio of extra gauges. A digital display at the base of the center console allows for tweaking the suspension setup. The gearshift and handbrake handle have Blitz branding on them.

There are a few powertrain tweaks, too. There are carbon fiber parts for the intake and cover over the air filter. The exhaust is fully titanium, and the gases exit out of four circular pipes. Blitz also adds its oil cooler kit and radiator

This GR86 rides on Blitz's DAMPER ZZ-R Spec DSC PLUS coilovers. There are also strut tower bars at the front and rear. The back end has a new trailing arm and toe control arm. The upgraded brake calipers have six pistons in the front and four at the rear.

In the US, deliveries of the 2022 GR86 are just beginning. Prices start at $28,725 after the $1,025 destination fee for a base model with a six-speed manual or $30,225 with the six-speed automatic. The range-topping Premium grade with the auto gearbox is $32,825. All models have a 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts).