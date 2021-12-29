The World Rally Championship, Formula One, and Formula E are among the top forms of motorsport in the world. Top Gear was able to collect a vehicle from each of these series for a drag race to see which one was the quickest in a drag race.

Specifically, the WRC machine is a Ford Fiesta. The Formula E car is from the DS squad. Finally, the F1 racer comes from Mercedes-AMG, so this isn't a vehicle that would be running at the back of the pack in a grand prix.

It's worth noting that the runway is wet for this drag race, and the Fiesta WRC's all-wheel-drive system has a distinct advantage in these conditions. The Ford takes a big lead off the line, but that doesn't last.

The Mercedes-AMG F1 car then rolls into the lead and never gives it up. On the wet runway, the tires kick up tall rooster tails of water.

More Races To Watch With F1 Cars:

f1 rc nsx drag race Which Will Win The Drag Race? An F1 Car, an RC Car or a Honda NSX?
chiron rb7 formula one race Can A Bugatti Chiron Beat A Championship-Winning Formula 1 Race Car?

The DS Formula E machine finishes last. The EV is never a real challenger in the drag race. It sort of looks like the vehicle is gaining on the Fiesta WRC, but there would need to be a lot more track to make the pass. This also makes sense because rally cars tend to have shorter gearing because a high top speed is not a priority when negotiating a tight, off-road stage.

The Top Gear guys are very excited by the spectacle of the race. Although, we'd love to be standing so close to this trio in a drag race, too. The sound of them from just a few feet away must be astounding.

On a dry track, we'd expect the results to be similar. The F1 car might win by a larger margin, but the all-wheel-drive WRC machine would still probably beat the Formula E racer.

Source: Top Gear via Top Gear

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com