The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was unveiled in full in October this year, though we haven’t had many chances of seeing the supercar in real-life photos and videos since then. The car with the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in the world has finally been spotted in the wild and it looks as spectacular as in the press photos. This is obviously not a promotional clip, though it is well worth your attention and time.

The two-minute video comes courtesy of the Horizon Speed channel on YouTube and shows us a 2023 Corvette Z06 in a public parking lot. This channel is dedicated mainly to muscle and performance car races and mods, though this last video will probably skyrocket it into car spotting territory. The car is not officially on sale yet so this has to be a pre-production example or a demo vehicle.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

The Corvette Z06 seen here is finished in the Hypersonic Gray color and a few users commented under the video that this is a prototype of the supercar that has been spotted before. It doesn’t have any disguise covering the body, though it’s very dirty and salty from the road. We still get to see the design in detail and the dirt actually seems to be in the nearly same color as the exterior paint.

This is a Z06 with all its distinctive details, including the rear wing, the quad exhaust pipes, carbon fiber wheels, and other aero bits. Interestingly, the car filmed here rides on Michelin winter tires, but this is to be expected given the cold weather in many regions of the US. On a side note - single-lug wheels would have been a nice option on the new Z06, don't you think so?

Chevrolet is yet to announce the starting price of the 2023 Corvette Z06, though it is believed this number could be under $90,000. When all the pricing is available, we hope to see the full specification list, including the available features and optional colors. Wonder how much this Hypersonic Gray will cost? So do we.