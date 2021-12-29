We know the Fiat Ducato, a model that is sold in North America under the Ram Promaster moniker, is a good base for smart camper builds, but we didn’t know it was that good. The RV specialists from Yucon, a company located near Nuremberg in Germany, have all the right solutions to transform the otherwise boring van into a fully-equipped camper. A new video from the miniCampers channel on YouTube details one of the firm’s latest and best-featured models, the 54 B.

The five-minute clip takes us to an RV show somewhere in Europe where the Fiat camper is displayed with the doors open for the visitors to explore the interior. It surely looks a little tight at a glance but it has virtually everything you’ll ever need for your holiday trip into the wild. On the other hand, with a total length of 213 inches (5.41 meters), it is a very maneuverable machine that can take you anywhere.

Gallery: Yucon 54 B camper

13 Photos

What impresses us probably the most, though, is the small but fully usable kitchen that seemingly has enough space for preparations plus two hobs and an oven. There’s also an 85-liter refrigerator plus a dining space for four grown-ups. A big bed at the back sleeps two with a fantastic view through the double rear door.

Powering the Yucon 54 B is a diesel engine with up to 180 horsepower (132 kilowatts) and an optional 90-liter fuel tank. There’s a 110-liter fresh water tank, two AGM batteries, an easy-to-empty 80-liter waste water tank, a heating system, and a spacious storage compartment with over 1,764 pounds (800 kilograms) payload. When equipped with the less powerful 120-hp (88-kW) diesel engine, the 54 B costs €48,900, which translates to roughly $54,690 at the current exchange rates.