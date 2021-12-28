We suspect at least a few people out there have thought about a new Cadillac supercar ever since the C8 Corvette debuted. It wouldn't be the first time Cadillac offered a luxury performance machine with ties to the 'Vette, and who could forget the edgy Cadillac Cien mid-engine concept car from 2002? It seems like a new Corvette-based Caddy supercar would be a no-brainer, but alas, nothing is in the works.

The folks at Competition Carbon aren't interested in waiting any longer. Specializing in body kits for Corvettes, this aftermarket company is getting a bit more ambitious with a new project called the C120R. The bones of this proposed supercar are still that of a C8 Corvette, but the body is all new. In an announcement posted to Instagram back in November, the company revealed a head-on image while specifically referencing the Cadillac Cien as the inspiration for its design. In subsequent posts, Competition Carbon even says production Cadillac taillights are used.

If you're familiar with the Cadillac Cien, you'll know it featured a special Northstar V12 engine nestled behind the driver. While renderings show a very C8 Z06-style center-exit exhaust system, Competition Carbon claims the C120R's pipes will be connected to a V12 just like the Caddy.

In fact, it will be Toyota-powered using the 1GZ-FE 12-cylinder borrowed from the Toyota Century. It seems like an odd choice for an edgy supercar, but renderings showing a custom intake manifold for the engine suggest it won't be a simple motor swap.

It's important to note that at this time, all our information on the C120R comes solely through Carbon Competition's numerous Instagram posts. The car is still in development, though Carbon Competition says it's production-ready with body panels currently being printed. The ultimate plan is to have it ready for the 2022 SEMA Show, though it's unclear if the car will be offered as a body upgrade to Corvettes, or in limited production as a standalone vehicle.