Warner Brothers recently shared a new teaser trailer for The Batman, and one doesn't simply drop a Batman video without showing the Batmobile. This trailer focuses more on character relationships compared to earlier previews, but don't worry car fanatics. We still get some delectable Batmobile action, and there's even a little bit of Corvette love in there, too.

The teaser opens with the Batmobile, and we mean from the very beginning. The first shot is the Batmobile's backside illuminated by the afterburner, followed quickly by a gritty side view of the car shrouded in darkness. It's certainly a good way to grab the attention of viewers, and then we're treated to some action on the streets. Much of it is footage we've seen before – weaving through traffic, jumping through flames, crashing into stuff, you know the drill. It serves as a reminder that this reboot of the Batman franchise seems grittier than previous films, and that's really saying something, all things considered.

The bad news here is that all the Batmobile action is relegated to roughly the first 30 seconds of the trailer. In fact, nearly all of the vehicular content is jammed into the beginning of the video, but that includes a quick look at Bruce Wayne closing the door on a beautiful black C2 Chevrolet Corvette. It seems this iteration of the iconic character has a thing for 1960s American iron, given the Batmobile's undeniable classic muscle car vibe.

The rest of the trailer gives Batman fans a taste of the relationships in the new film. Robert Pattinson will star as the Dark Knight, joined by Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Andy Serkis as Alfred, among others. The next evolution of the Batman franchise has been a long time coming, but it's finally slated to reach theaters on March 4, 2022.