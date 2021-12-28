There's bad news for anyone planning to buy a 2022 Cadillac CT4 or CT5 because the sedans are no longer available with the Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system, according to a report from GM Authority. Motor1.com has reached out to Cadillac to confirm this info.

As of this writing, the packages that include Super Cruise are still on Cadillac's configurators for these models.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5

6 Photos

The global microchip storage is the reason for these Cadillacs losing the high-tech driving assist system. Super Cruise will not be available in these vehicles again until early 2022 at the soonest, according to GM Authority.

The news about dropping Super Cruise comes soon after a report about Cadillac removing park assist features from some examples of the 2022 Cadillac XT4, XT5, and XT6. The availability of the tech varies depending on the trim level. This doesn't affect the CT4, CT5, or Escalade.

In September, Cadillac had to remove Super Cruise as an option from the 2022 Escalade. Once again, the chip shortage was to blame.

A recent over-the-air upgrade to Super Cruise gave the tech even more features. A driver can now activate it while towing. There's also the ability to perform automatic lane changes but not while towing. Improved navigation system software displays the roads that are compatible with Super Cruise.

The system is also an option on the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. Judging by what's happening with the Cadillac models, it seems like interested buyers might want to place an order for a truck with Super Cruise sooner rather than later in case the chip shortage affects them too.

General Motors filed for trademarks for the terms Hyper Cruise and Ultra Cruise. It suggests the company plans to use the "Cruise" branding as an indication for the driving assistance tech that the automaker's brands use across their models.