Buick has recently filed a trademark application for Electra on both US Patent and Trademark Office and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, dated December 20, 2021. Filed under "Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles," Electra is a familiar name under the Buick brand.

To recall, the automaker revealed the Electra electric crossover concept in Auto Shanghai in 2020. It was intended to preview Buick's new, minimalistic design language and its electrified underpinnings. With this trademark application, we're expecting the American carmaker to bring over the concept into the US, possibly in production form.

Gallery: Buick Electra Concept

7 Photos

It's important to note that Buick has already filed an Electra trademark application back in 2012. It held the application until 2014 until USPTO invalidated the trademark because "no Statement of Use or Extension Request timely filed after Notice of Allowance was issued." With this new trademark application, it looks like the automaker is moving forward with the name for its upcoming EV.

The Buick Electra Concept that was unveiled in China mixes the looks of a four-seat crossover with a sleek GT car. The concept's main highlights include the butterfly doors, thin-slit headlights, illuminated Buick badge, and 23-inch wheels – although, we don't expect each of these elements to reach production, if at all.

The Buick Electra AWD Concept came with two electric motors that put out 583 horsepower (435 kilowatts). It's powered by Ultium batteries that allow up to 372 miles (600 kilometers) of range.

The Cadillac Lyriq, which the Electra will be sharing its platform with, makes 254 kW (340 hp) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque from a single electric motor on the rear axle. It can reach over 300 miles (483 km) in one single charge of its 100 kWh battery. The Lyriq Performance AWD is expected to provide better numbers, which could be close to what the Electra promised in its concept form.