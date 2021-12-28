The Mercedes EQE has hit global debut at the Munich Auto Show back in September of this year, but we don't expect the all-electric sedan to reach the US shores anytime soon. Yet, here we are, staring at a development vehicle that's silently cruising on a highway near Los Angeles in California. The video embedded above was sent to our tip line, uploaded by the YouTube channel KindelAuto.

Interestingly, the prototype spotted here comes with Michigan manufacturer plates, which is in line with all Mercedes development cars in the US. That said, we can say that Mercedes could already be preparing for the EQE's imminent arrival stateside.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350

12 Photos

As expected, the Mercedes EQE here didn't bother to wear any concealment. That isn't a surprise considering that it has already been revealed globally, plus the EQE's styling isn't really far from its bigger EQS flagship sibling. Branding was on point, as well, as it comes with decals on the side that says "The EQE" and "This is for all senses." The EQE 350 seen here wasn't wearing the more sporty-looking AMG-Line clothes.

The Mercedes EQE is a bit shorter than the EQS, both in overall length and wheelbase length, following the relationship between the internal combustion engine-equipped Mercedes E-Class and S-Class models.

The EQE 350 is powered by a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a 215.0-kilowatt electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The setup produces 288 horsepower (215 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 newton-meters). As for range, the German marque touts 410 miles (660 kilometers) in one single charge based on the European WLTP cycle.

We expect the same power output with the US-spec EQE although range figures will likely be lower on the other side of the pond.

Initially, the Mercedes EQE was announced to hit US showrooms in the latter half of 2022 but with this prototype seen out and about, a change in schedule isn't far-fetched.