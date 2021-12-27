'Tis the season for giving, and a new car is certainly a generous gift. We've all perused videos of folks getting surprised with a sweet new ride and you know what? Seeing the unfiltered joy from both those who give and receive never gets old.

If you don't believe us, just check out the face of Dwayne Johnson and his mom in this endearing video posted to Instagram on Christmas. The Great One's heart is clearly as big as his arms, gifting Ata Johnson a new Cadillac XT6.

In the post, The Rock confesses there was initially some "ugly crying" followed by all kinds of joy once Ata and the grandkids climbed inside. Photos accompany the video, and it's definitely a happy scene. The post also reads "I'm so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who's had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she." And just like that, there's some ugly crying on our end of the spectrum. Who's cutting onions in here?

We have no idea what trim level this XT6 is, but with a sticker price ranging from around $50,000 to $70,000 optioned up, it's certainly something a superstar like Johnson can afford. It's also refreshingly modest, something not always seen in the celebrity world. We can respect that, especially since it's the thought that matters. And the smiles on the faces of both Johnsons tell you all you need to know about this special moment.

Here's hoping the Fast & Furious crew doesn't get a hold of her new car. While a Cadillac with magnetic force fields or suborbital capability might be neat, such mods do tend to diminish the practicality of a luxury SUV.