BMW’s M brand has turned many of the automaker’s cars into monster performance models, including the X6 crossover. The X6 M Competition packs a wallop, with 625 horsepower (466 kilowatts) available, but that’s not enough for Manhart. The aftermarket tuning company has a new creation called the Manhart MHX6 700 that adds more power and a mild styling makeover to the crossover. 

Under the hood, Manhart offers two upgrade options – an ECU remap or Manhart’s MHtronik auxiliary control unit. Both increase the X6 M’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 to 730 horsepower (544 kilowatts) and 663 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s a substantial increase over the SUV’s standard 625 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. Manhart provides additional stopping power via configurable braking system upgrades.

Manhart pairs its power bump with a stainless steel exhaust system that exits out the back through four 100-millimeter (3.93-inch) tailpipes available with either a carbon or ceramic coating. The new exhaust tips are just one part of Manhart’s X6 M makeover, which also includes a revamped suspension setup. H&R springs lower the ride height by 30 mm (1.18 in.). Large 22-inch wheels with a satin black finish and gold accents fill the wheel wells.

The BMW also receives a new body kit made from carbon that gives the model a new front splitter, grille, side skirts, diffuser, and a two-piece rear spoiler. Manhart also uses carbon for the mirror caps, rear side louvers, and the rear side skirt attachments while giving it a Manhart decal set that helps it stand out even more from the crossover crowd. Manhart gives the interior a redo with Manhart-branded floor mats and carbon trim throughout, including the gearshift paddles. No one will mistake this for your typical X6 M with Manhart’s bold body kit and upgraded powertrain.

