Gunther Werks takes the 993-generation Porsche 911 and converts them into very special machines. The company's latest commission is this Viola metallic purple Speedster, and it looks amazing even in these renderings of the uncompleted car.

The dark purple exterior is bold. Stripes in lighter colors are along the lower section of each side. There's also exposed carbon fiber trim for the front splitter, windshield surround, the details of the nacelles on the rear deck, and portions of the ducktail spoiler.

Gallery: Gunther Werks Purple Porsche 993 Speedster Commission

Inside, the seats have the Pepita houndstooth material on the seats with purple piping. Other materials include gray Alcantara and leather. There's even more exposed carbon fiber, too.

The folks commissioning this build are the brothers who go by @porschelifenyc and @lloyd.rosenman on Instagram. Their personalized styling for this 911 Speedster is largely done except for some small tweaks that they are requesting.

The Gunther Werks Speedster uses a 4.0-liter flat-six that makes 435 horsepower (324 kilowatts) and 335 pound-feet (454 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine had a redline at 7,800 rpm. The power runs through a Getrag G50 6-speed manual with custom gear ratios to a rear differential with a carbon clutch that locks to 40 percent.

Nearly every body panel other than the doors is carbon fiber. It rides on shocks with external reservoirs, and there's a hydraulic nose lift system. The brakes are Brembo six-piston calipers at the front and four-piston stoppers at the back. The Speedster wears three-piece forged aluminum wheels with a five-spoke design evoking the classic Fuchs style.

Porsche made only two authentic 911 Speedsters. One was for 911 designer Ferdinand Alexander Porsche. Jerry Seinfeld commissioned the other. Despite their high price, these Gunther Werks examples are at least making the sleek, roofless vehicles a bit more accessible to folks with deep pockets.