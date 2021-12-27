This spy video offers a chance to see the next-gen BMW 5 Series driving on public roads around Munich, Germany. The clip catches the upcoming sedan from a variety of angles for a complete look at it.

As in other spy shots and videos, the next-gen 5 Series appears to eschew the look of other future BMW products. There's no evidence of the big grille and blocky styling that we're seeing on vehicles like the XM concept. Instead, this sedan seems to have smaller openings in the nose and a sleeker silhouette.

Gallery: BMW i5 Interior Spy Shots

22 Photos

At the back, the taillights seem to be fairly small on the upper sides of the rear deck. The trunk opening doesn't appear very large, but the size of the rear overhang suggests there is plenty of cargo room.

While not visible here, there are spy shots inside of the new 5 Series (gallery above). The car is just a prototype, but there's clearly a digital instrument cluster and portrait-layout infotainment screen.

The new 5 Series will be available with a variety of powertrains. The regular model will have combustion engines, some of which will have plug-in hybrid assistance. There will also be the i5 with a fully electric drivetrain. The next-gen M5 will reportedly have around 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts) from a PHEV 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six.

In addition to the sedan, there are rumors of a wagon version of the next-gen 5 Series being available. This isn't too much of a surprise given the previous long-roof variants of BMW's midsized vehicle. It would even be available with the i5 electric powertrain. Unfortunately, there are no spy shots of this model yet.

The latest info suggests the new 5 Series sedan would debut in the latter part of 2022 and be on sale for the 2024 model year. The wagon would join the lineup about a year later. Although, it's not clear yet whether the estate would be available in the United States.