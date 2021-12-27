At $61,995 for the 2022 model year, the GT is the most expensive Ford Mustang Mach-E of them all. Spend an extra $6,000 and you can get the Performance Edition increasing torque to a colossal 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters) while retaining the same 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts). In a bid to put those numbers to the test, YouTuber AutoTopNL took the European version of the electric performance SUV to an unrestricted section of the Autobahn.

The 'Stang for the EV era was put through its paces on a wet and cold surface, so traction was a bit of an issue. That said, the all-wheel-drive setup granted by the dual electric motors should have offset the unfriendly conditions to some extent. It needed 4.47 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill, which some would argue it's a bit disappointing seeing as how the Blue Oval rates the GT at 3.7 seconds.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

It showed a typical EV's limitations in terms of top speed as it simply couldn't keep up with a mundane Skoda Superb Combi. Even though the Mach-E GT has "Performance" in its name, it was just too slow compared to the midsize Czech wagon. Being a Scout version, the Skoda was also all-wheel drive, with power likely coming from the 2.0-liter diesel engine since very few opt for the 2.0 TSI unit when buying this type of car.

Getting back to the zero-emissions Mustang, it redid the 0 to 62 mph test but ended up even slower, at 4.62 seconds. The driver continued to push the "gas" pedal and completed the quarter-mile in 13.03 seconds before doing the half-mile run in 21.57 seconds on his way to the one-mile threshold in just under 37 seconds.

At almost 1,700 kilograms (3,747 pounds), the Superb Scout isn't exactly a light car either, but the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT still carries roughly 570 kg (1,256 lbs) of extra bulk over the TDI-powered wagon. It's also worth mentioning the SUV's peak power is available for only five seconds, so it's easy to understand why a plain Skoda was effortlessly faster.