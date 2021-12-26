Do you dream of flying around in your own personal flying saucer? Well, your dream may only be a short trip to the moon away thanks to MIT who is working on a lunar flying saucer prototype. This unique flying transportation doesn’t use traditional rocket fuels and instead relies on the moon's unique positively charged surface.

Let’s face it, flying cars aren’t exactly close to mass production here on earth. In fact, many have given up on the idea that every family will own a flying machine and are instead focusing on making ground transportation as easy as possible. Don’t give up on your personal aviation dreams just yet, MIT has a solution for you.

According to an article in New Atlas the moon is the perfect place for MIT’s new flying saucer, “Due to the fact that the Moon lacks a protective atmosphere, its surface is directly exposed to space plasma and the Sun's ultraviolet rays. This causes it to become positively charged, enough so that lunar dust levitates up to 1 meter (3.3 ft) above the ground – it's the same effect that causes our hair to stand up when statically charged.”

The MIT flying saucer uses the moon’s unique positively charged properties as a means of propulsion. The craft would shoot negatively charged ions at the lunar surface to give the craft lift and help propel it above the lunar surface. The fuel for this unique propulsion system would be a vat of molten salt that would produce the required negative ions.

Although this whole thing sounds a little far-fetched, MIT has already proven its efficacy. In a small lab-based test rig, the MIT team found that only a small amount of power was required to levitate over the lunar surface. This means future craft won’t have to worry about wheels or handling rough terrain and will instead float above the lunar surface. We cannot wait to get behind the wheel of this innovative craft and set a new lunar speed record.