Which of the latest off-road SUVs is the best? In the case of the new Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender, it’s hard to say as both SUVs offer plenty of capabilities and unique features. An easy way to crown a winner is a tug of war contest. This simple contest will test both SUVs’ horsepower, four-wheel-drive systems, and tires to see which is the best. Thanks to Youtuber Sam CarLegion you don’t have to source your own SUVs for this test and instead see who wins from the comfort of your own home. So which SUV will win? The more Powerful Defender or the Ford Bronco with more aggressive tires.

Car tug of war contests may be fun but they don’t necessarily prove anything so look at this test with a set of eyes focused on fun rather than data. Tug of war battles with cars is only a showcase on their grip. The vehicle that has the grippiest tires and weight to push those tires into the ground will always win. Sure horsepower is great for all sorts of situations, but as soon as a vehicle breaks traction in a tug of war, the contest is basically over.

The Ford Bronco featured in this battle is a 4-Door Badlands Edition with the Sasquatch package. That means this Bronco is powered by a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 engine good for 330 horsepower (246 Kilowatts) and 415 lb-ft (562 Newton Meters) of torque. This powerful V6 is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and sends power to all four wheels via a four-wheel-drive system. More importantly, Broncos with the Sasquatch package feature 35” tires focused on the off-road grip.

The Land Rover Defender in this video is a 4-door Defender P400. The Defender 110 P400 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 backed by a mild hybrid setup good for a combined output of 395 horsepower (295 Kilowatts) and 406 lb-ft (550 Newton Meters) of torque. This unique engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Which of these SUVs is the true tug of war champion? Let’s find out in this fun contest.