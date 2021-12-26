A custom Ford E-150 motorhome isn't a surprising build to find. The heft and form of Ford's E-Series have always been a perfect base for a camper build. But if you're in the market for a used example, this one from Cars & Bids could be the best-looking out there – and you only have a few days left to name your price at the time of this writing.

Done by long-time motorhome builder Sportsmobile, this 2008 Ford van comes with a pop-top roof. This not only allows more headroom and additional storage space but more importantly, a second bed for the guests.

Gallery: Ford E-150 Pop-Top Camper For Sale

18 Photos

Apart from the pop-top roof, aftermarket modifications for this E-150 camper build include a power inverter and battery system, a water heater, deep cycle batteries, swiveling front seats, a shower, and a kitchen with a dinette, refrigerator, microwave, and sink. Despite these modifications, kept in stock are the 16-inch wheels, a front stabilizer bar, a 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive, and a twin I-beam front suspension.

Powering this Sportsmobile-built E-150 motorhome is a 4.6-liter Triton V8 that puts out 225 horsepower (168 kilowatts) and 286 pound-feet (388 Newton-meters) of torque.

This 2008 Ford E-150 pop-top camper has 2,300 miles on the clock and comes with a clean Carfax history report. The Dark Shadow Grey Metallic exterior paint looks pristine in photos but there are some dings and scratches declared in the listing. The carbon monoxide detector isn't functioning as well, along with some visible rusting on the underbody components.

If you're interested in getting this neat-looking camper, you have a few days left as bidding ends on December 29, 2021. The bid is at $20,666 at the time of this writing. There are more photos on the Cars & Bids listing, which you can access via the source link below.